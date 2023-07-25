Searchlight’s ‘Poor Things’ Starring Emma Stone Pushes Release Date From September To December

Even though the film is set to make its world premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos is delaying its release and will now open in theaters on Dec. 8. The film, which was originally set to open on Sept. 8, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe with Lanthimos directing.

Like Stone and Lanthimos’ previous collaboration, The Favourite, Poor Things is expected to be a contender in this year’s award season after announcing its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month. Even with the confirmation at Venice, the film’s original early fall release date could potentially mean a lack of promotion from actors if a SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing as actors are not allowed to promote any film while on strike. Studios have already begun moving films because of this issue with MGM’s Challengers moving off its September date and into 2024.

In the film, Stone plays Bella Baxter, a creation of the brilliant and unorthodox scientist played by Dafoe in an echo of Mary Shelley’s classic horror novel Frankenstein. Ruffalo plays a slick and debauched lawyer in the movie, which also stars Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott.

Tony McNamara penned the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.