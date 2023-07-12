Searchlight Pictures’ Diana Loomis To Exit Studio At End Of The Summer

Searchlight Pictures VP of national publicity Diana Loomis will depart the studio later this summer following nearly 20 years with the company.

Loomis will depart launch a consulting operation specializing in theatrical and streaming releases, and awards campaigns for motion picture and streaming companies.

Loomis began her tenure at the studio — known then as Fox Searchlight Pictures — in 2006 with the release of “Little Miss Sunshine.”

While at Searchlight, Loomis took part in the strategy and rollout for five best picture Oscar winners: Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, The Shape of Water and Nomadland. Her most recent awards work includes The Banshees of Inisherin, Nightmare Alley and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Prior to leaving the studio, she most recently completed work for such films as Flamin Hot, Theater Camp and Poor Things.

