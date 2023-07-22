Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Eva Longoria Discusses ‘Flaming Hot’ And What It’s Like To Direct And Produce Films As A Woman In Hollywood

**Editor’s Note: This episode of Scene 2 Seen was taped before the July 14th start of the actor’s strike.

Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 Seen podcast! I am Valerie Complex, and today we’re talking to actress, producer and director Eva Longoria about her latest directorial film, Flaming Hot.

Director Eva Longoria In Flaming Hot, tells the real life story of Richard Montañez whose drive and dedication saw him rise up the ranks at Frito-Lay as he helped establish Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – the snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop-culture phenomenon.

Montañez went from a janitor to become an executive at Frito-Lay and experienced a level of success that exceeded even his most ambitious dreams. He became a role model for Mexican Americans who finally had a hero of their own: a man from the same background, roots and poverty, who faced the same discrimination and racism, and showed them that the American dream can become a reality. Flaming Hot Cheetos seemed to have come out of nowhere and is served in just about any store you can find. A true success story.

Having worked consistently in Hollywood for over 20 years, Eva Longoria has cemented herself as an industry staple known for her work both in front of and behind the camera. Named by Variety as one of their most anticipated directors of 2023, Longoria continues to hone her craft, seek new projects, and expand opportunities for others by paving the way for future women and minority producers, directors and industry leaders in Hollywood and beyond.

Most recently, it was announced that Longoria is set to executive produce and star in Land of Women for AppleTV+ opposite Carmen Maura. The six-episode dramedy series is inspired by Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel of the same name and follows a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, causing her, her aging mother and college-aged daughter to find refuge in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain her mother fled 50 years ago, vowing to never return. Recently named by People Magazine as one of the “Women Changing the World”, Longoria is a dedicated philanthropist and activist who has consistently lent her voice to the issues she is passionate about, ranging from immigration to reproductive rights.

In this episode, Eva Longoria and I discuss why stories about culture are important to see now more than ever on film and television. In addition, we talk about the collaboration process and how a film like Flaming Hot comes together.

