Lionsgate Gets Excited About ‘Saw X’: Horror Pic Moves Earlier In Fall; First Look Unveiled – Comic-Con

EXCLUSIVE: While there’s been whispers of films possibly moving out of 2023 into 2024 and beyond due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it’s hands off for horror film franchises, particularly Lionsgate’s Saw X.

The studio is so excited about the next sequel and its testing, they’re moving up the pic’s release date from Oct. 27 to Sept. 29.

In the Twisted Pictures next installment John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back, and it’s the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

Kevin Greutert directed off a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Mark Burg and Oren Koules are producing. The Saw franchise has minted over $1 billion at the global box office. While New Line’s The Nun 2 is set to open in the post Labor Day weekend frame, Saw X is set to open before other big fall horror pics, Universal/Blumhouse/Morgan Creek’s Exorcist: The Believer on Oct. 13 and Uni/Blumhouse’s Five Night on Freddy‘s which is going theatrical day and date on Peacock on Oct. 27.

The following first look was dropped today from Saw X; Bell as Kramer: