‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’: Seth Rogen Teases Sequel Series Has “Unbelievably Shocking” Scene

Seth Rogen is teasing the Sausage Party sequel series and talking about an “unbelievably shocking” scene that even caught co-star Kristen Wiig off guard.

“There’s one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people,” Rogen told Empire magazine about Sausage Party: Foodtopia. “‘You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.'”

He continued, “We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desensitized to it because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’, and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!'”

Sausage Party is a 2016 R-rated animated film directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan with a story by Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill. The film follows an anthropomorphic sausage who lives in a supermarket and finds out the truth about what happens when groceries are purchased.

Rogen voices Frank, the sausage, while Wiig voices Brenda, a hot dog bun. Other actors who lent their voices for the animated movie include Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, Nick Kroll, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, and more.

Amazon’s sequel spinoff is slated to be released in 2024 with Rogen, Wiig, Cera, Krumholtz and Norton returning. Other actors joining the voice cast include Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester.

Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter serve as showrunners of Sausage Party: Foodtopia and executive produce alongside Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures; Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu; Andrew Millstein; and Vernon, serves as supervising director.