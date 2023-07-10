‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Sasha Pieterse To Topline MPCA Thriller ‘The Image Of You’; Nestor Carbonell, Mira Sorvino & More Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Republic Pictures has snapped up rights to The Image of You, a recently wrapped thriller starring Sasha Pieterse (Pretty Little Liars) in dual roles. Pic is set for release via Paramount Global Content Distribution at a date that hasn’t been disclosed.

Parker Young (United States of Al), Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show), Michele Nordin (Justified) and Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (Shining Vale) also star in the film from MPCA (Double Life, Margaux) — an adaptation of the same-name novel from UK-based bestseller Adele Parks MBE, which Jeff Fisher (Killer Movie) directs from a script by Chris Sivertson (Monstrous).

The first project to emerge from a multi-picture deal between MPCA and Parks, The Image of You has Pieterse playing identical twins Anna and Zoe, who share a bond so close that nothing — and no one — can tear them apart. While Anna is romantic and trusting, her sister Zoe is daring and dangerous. When Anna meets charismatic Nick (Young), an ambitious stock trader, she thinks he’s perfect. But Zoe, who has seen Anna betrayed by men before, doesn’t trust him. She’s determined to discover the truth about Nick, no matter who stands in the way.

Sorvino and Carbonell play the twins’ wealthy parents, Alexia and David, who are harboring secrets of their own, with Nordin as Nick’s sister, Rebecca. Producers are MPCA CEO Brad Krevoy, David Wulf and Ernie Barbarash. MPCA’s Amanda Phillips, Lorenzo Nardini and Kaan Karahan are exec producing alongside AJ Riach.

Said author Parks in a statement to Deadline, “I am utterly thrilled by the immense talent MPCA have assembled to take my story on this journey from page to screen. Having had the honour and opportunity to observe the remarkable, vibrant and passionate performances throughout filming, I simply can’t wait for the audiences to see this tense and beautiful movie. It’s an absolute treat!”

Added Krevoy, “Sasha is an incredible actress, and I know she, Parker, Nestor, Michelle and Mira will bring Adele’s compelling, complex characters to life, while Jeff’s creative vision and dedication will really elevate the project into a great film.”

Best known for her role as Alison DeLaurentis in Pretty Little Liars and its spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Pieterse has also previously been seen in films like The Honor List, Inherent Vice and Coin Heist. She can currently be seen in Netflix’s three-film family franchise Ivy + Bean, based on the bestselling book series by Annie Barrows.

Young starred opposite Adhir Kalyan on CBS’ sitcom United States of Al, portraying combat veteran Riley in the show from EP Chuck Lorre. Other notable credits for him on the TV side include Imposters, Twenties, Enlisted and Arrow.

Carbonell can be seen playing meteorologist Yanko Flores on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which returns for its third season in September. He’s also had major roles on Bates Motel and Lost, and been seen in two of the Dark Knight films from Christopher Nolan.

Nordin has been seen to date on shows like Coyote, Justified, Royal Pains and Californication, to name just a few.

Sorvino portrays Rosemary, a spirit haunting the home of a dysfunctional Connecticut family, in Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale, and currently be seen starring in Angel Studios’ surprise box office hit Sound of Freedom. Other recent credits for the actress include the films Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and After Ever Happy, as well as Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Pieterse is repped by Paradigm, 111 Media and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Young by Gersh and David Dean Management; Carbonell by APA, Thruline Entertainment and Rothman Brecher Ehrich; Nordin by Global Artists Agency and Cohn/Torgan Managent; Sorvino by APA, The Artists Partnership in the UK, and Circle of Confusion; Fisher by Gersh and BenunLaw; and Sivertson by Aperture Entertainment and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.