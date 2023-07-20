Sarajevo Film Festival Reveals Official Selection Including Cannes Title ‘Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry’ 

The Sarajevo Film Festival has unveiled its official selection for this year’s edition, with Elene Naveriani’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry among the titles playing in Competition.

A total of 49 films will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards. The Festival’s four competition sections – feature, documentary, short, and student film – will feature 22 world, two international, 22 regional, and three national premieres.

Additional titles featured in the main competition program include Animal by Greek filmmaker Sofia Exarchou, Tigru by Andrei Tănase, and the Turkish series Rumi from producers Ahmet Okur, Kerim Ayyildiz, and director Can Ulkaj playing as a special screening.

The festival said Creative Director Izeta Građević saw 935 films submitted for consideration, including 200 feature fiction films, 235 documentaries, 500 shorts, and student titles.

The Sarajevo Film Festival competition programme is open for films and filmmakers from Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo*, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

The jury for this year’s festival features actress and director Mia Wasikowska (Bergman Island). She will be joined by actor Zlatko Burić, actress Danica Ćurčić, director and actor Juraj Lerotić, and Josh Siegel, curator of MoMA’s Department of Film.

The 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival takes place August 11-18.

Here’s the full list:

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM 2023

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST FEATURE FILM

Award in the amount of €16,000, co-sponsored by the Tourism Association of Canton Sarajevo

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Award in the amount of €10,000, sponsored by the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with UNESCO

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTRESS

Award in the amount of €2,500

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTOR

Award in the amount of €2,500

1. EUROPA, Sudabeh Mortezai (Austria, 2023, 97 min.) – World premiere

2. MEDIUM, Christina Ioakeimidi (Greece, 2023, 98 min.) – World premiere

3. FREEDOM / LIBERTATE, Tudor Giurgiu (Romania, Hungary, 2023, 109 min.) – International premiere

4. ANIMAL, Sofia Exarchou (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, 2023, 116 min.) – Regional premiere

5. BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY / SHASHVI SHASHVI MAKVALI, Elene Naveriani (Georgia, Switzerland, 2023, 110 min.) – Regional premiere

6. DAY OF THE TIGER / TIGRU, Andrei Tănase (Romania, France, Greece, 2023, 80 min.) – Regional premiere

7. LA PALISIADA, Philip Sotnychenko (Ukraine, 2023, 100 min.) – Regional premiere

8. LOST COUNTRY, Vladimir Perišić (Serbia, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Qatar, 2023, 98 min.) – Regional premiere

9. EXCURSION / EKSKURZIJA, Una Gunjak (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2023, 94 min.) – Gala screening, out of competition

10. GUARDIANS OF THE FORMULA / ČUVARI FORMULE, Dragan Bjelogrlić (Serbia, 2023, 118 min.) – Gala screening, out of competition

11. RUMI, television series, producers: Ahmet Okur, Kerim Ayyildiz, director: Can Ulkaj (Türkiye, 2023) – World premiere – Special screening, out of competition

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM 2023

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

Award in the amount of €4,000, sponsored by the Government of Switzerland

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILM

Award in the amount of €2,000

HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD

Award in the amount of €3,000, sponsored by the Kingdom of the Netherlands

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Award in the amount of €2,500

1. A DAY, 365 HOURS / BIR GÜN, 365 SAAT, Eylem Kaftan (Türkiye, Croatia, 2023, 79 min.) – World premiere

2. BODY / TELO, Petra Seliškar (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, 2023, 91 min.) – World premiere

3. BOTTLEMEN / FLAŠAROŠI, Nemanja Vojinović (Serbia, Slovenia, 2023, 84 min.) – World premiere

4. FAIRY GARDEN / FANNI KERTJE, Gergő Somogyvári (Hungary, Romania, Croatia, 2023, 83 min.) – World premiere

5. FRAN AND VERKA; OR A USUAL DAY IN AN ABANDONED VILLAGE, Sovran Nrecaj (Kosovo, 2023, 14 min.) – World premiere

6. HUG / OBJEM, Miroslav Mandić (Slovenia, Croatia, 2023, 14 min.) – World premiere

7. REQUIEM TO THE HOT DAYS OF SUMMER / REKVIEMI ZAFKHULIS SITSKHIAN DGHEEBS, Giorgi Parkosadze (Georgia, Greece, 2023, 77 min.) – World premiere

8. SILENCE OF REASON / ŠUTNJA RAZUMA, Kumjana Novakova (Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, 2023, 63 min.) – World premiere

9. WHAT’S TO BE DONE? / ŠTO DA SE RADI?, Goran Dević (Croatia, 2023, 79 min.) – World premiere

10. MY MUSLIM HUSBAND / SOȚUL MEU MUSULMAN, Daniel Ioan Bărnuti, Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți (Romania, 2023. 70 min.) – International premiere

11. DE FACTO, Selma Doborac (Austria, Germany, 2023, 130 min.) – Regional premiere

12. DESERTERS / DEZERTERI, Damir Markovina (Croatia, 2022, 45 min.) – Regional premiere

13. HORROR VACUI, Boris Poljak (Croatia, 2023, 23 min.) – Regional premiere

14. NON-ALIGNED: SCENES FROM THE LABUDOVIĆ REELS, Mila Turajlić (Serbia, France, Croatia, Montenegro, Qatar, 2022, 100 min.) – Regional premiere 15. ONE ALOE, ONE FICUS, ONE AVOCADO AND SIX DRACAENAS / АЛОЄ, ФІКУС, АВОКАДО І 6 ДРАЦЕН, Marta Smerechynska (Ukraine, France, 2023, 8 min.) – Regional premiere

16. SELF-PORTRAIT ALONG THE BORDERLINE / ავტოპორტრეტი ზღვარზე, Anna Dziapshipa (Georgia, 2023, 50 min.) – Regional premiere

17. VALERIJA, Sara Jurinčić (Croatia, 2023, 16 min.) – Regional premiere

18. BETWEEN REVOLUTIONS / ÎNTRE REVOLUȚII, Vlad Petri (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran, 2023, 70 min.) – B&H premiere

19. HOPE HOTEL PHANTOM, Bojan Stojčić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2023, 22 min.) – B&H premiere

20. WE WILL NOT FADE AWAY / MY NE ZGASNEMO, Alisa Kovalenko (Ukraine, France, Poland, United States, 2023, 100 min.) – B&H premiere

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM 2023

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Qualifies the winning film for consideration for the Academy Award® for Best Short Film

Award in the amount of €2,500

EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY SHORT FILM CANDIDATE

1. BETWEEN THE EDGES OF THE DAY / ÎNTRE MARGINILE ZILEI, Andreea Lăcătuș (Romania, 2023, 20min.) – World Premiere

2. HOW I LEARNED TO HANG LAUNDRY / KAKO SEM SE NAUČILA OBEŠATI PERILO, Barbara Zemljič (Slovenia, 2023, 23 min.) – World premiere

3. LET THE DEWY FLOWERS BLOOM / NEKA CVJETA ROSNO CVIJEĆE, Ivan Bakrač (Montenegro, 2023, 17 min.) – World premiere

4. PIGEONS ARE DYING, WHEN THE CITY IS ON FIRE / TA PERISTÉRIA ARROSTAÍNOUN, ÓTAN I PÓLI PHLÉYETAI, Stavros Markoulakis (Greece, 2023, 21 min.) – World premiere

5. READY / ETOMOI, Eirini Vianelli (Greece, 2023, 11 min.) – World premiere

6. THE GHOSTS YOU DRAW ON MY BACK / DUHOVI NA MOJIM LEĐIMA, Nikola Stojanović (Serbia, 2023, 15 min.) – World premiere

7. THE WITNESS / SVJEDOK, Alen Šimić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2023, 15 min.) – World premiere

8. 27, Flóra Anna Buda (Hungary, 2023, 11 min.) – Regional premiere

9. MY MOTHER IS A SAINT / I MITERA MOU INE AGIA, Syllas Tzoumerkas (Greece, 2023, 8 min.) – Regional premiere

10. THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT THE FIGHT / PRAVA ISTINA PRIČE O ŠORI, Andrea Slaviček (Croatia, 2023, 15 min.) – Regional premiere

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM 2023

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST STUDENT FILM

Award in the amount of €1,000, sponsored by the Regional Cooperation Council

1. 99,999%, Roberta Serban (Romania, 2023, 30 min.) – World premiere

2. FALLING, Anna Gyimesi (Hungary, 2023, 17 min.) – World premiere

3. HEARTBEAT / SRCE, Gvozden Ilić (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2023, 16 min.) – World premiere

4. PRAGMA, Bianka Szelestey (Hungary, 2023, 30 min.) – World premiere

5. FROM THE CORNER OF MY EYES / SZEMEM SARKA, Domonkos Erhardt (Hungary, 2023, 6 min.) – Regional premiere

6. GLASS FINGERS / DEGETE DE STICLĂ, Alina Gheorghe (Romania, 2022, 7 min.) – Regional premiere

7. IN THEIR DREAMS ALL JELLYFISH ARE WET / IM TRAUM SIND ALLE QUALLEN FEUCHT, Marie Luise Lehner (Austria, 2023, 27 min.) – Regional premiere

8. I WANT TO SHATTER THE GREENHOUSE / VREAU SĂ SPARG SERA, Teona Galgotiu (Romania, 2023, 21 min.) – Regional premiere

9. SHORT CUT GRASS / NISKA TRAVA, David Gašo (Croatia, 2023, 26 min.) – Regional premiere

10. TOP VIEW OF MY BRAIN AS A CRIME SCENE / EIN SELTEN ENTSTAUBTER TEIL DES GEHIRNS, Luzia Johow (Austria, 2023, 12 min.) – Regional premiere

11. UNTIL I LIE STILL, Yana Eresina (Austria, 2023, 28 min.) – Regional premiere