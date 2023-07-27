Sarah Paulson Returns To Broadway This Fall In Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Play ‘Appropriate’

Emmy-winning actor Sarah Paulson will return to Broadway this fall for the first time in 13 years when she stars in the Second Stage Theater production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ darkly comedic family drama Appropriate. Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) will direct.

The production, part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, will begin previews Tuesday, November 28 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, with an official opening on Monday, December 18. Appropriate will mark Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

Paulson, whose Broadway credits include The Sisters Rosensweig (1993), The Glass Menagerie (2005) and Collected Stories (2010), last appeared on the New York stage in a 2013 Off Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s Talley’s Folly opposite Danny Burstein.

Additional casting and creative team for Appropriate will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lila Neugebauer (Credit: Courtesy)

The playwright is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner best known for his plays An Octoroon and The Comeuppance. He was showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the 2022 Hulu/FX’s drama series Kindred based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel.

The official synopsis for Appropriate: It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo, her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Paulson, whose stage credits also include the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard and an Off Broadway production of Tracy Letts’ Killer Joe, won an Emmy for her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Her many other TV credits include American Horror Story, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ratched and The Bear. Film credits include Ocean’s 8, Carol and The Post. She will executive produce and star in Searchlight’s upcoming horror thriller Dust, appear in Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his acclaimed play Clybourne Park, and in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir Untamed.