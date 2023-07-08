Sandra Oh Wants To Reprise Her Vice Principal Gupta Role In ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

Sandra Oh wants to know what her The Princess Diaries character is up to after all these years and would like to reprise her role in the third film.

“I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world,” Oh told EW in a recent interview.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum played the role of Geraldine Gupta in the 2001 Gary Marshall-directed film. Gupta was the vice principal of the school Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis attended.

Oh’s comedic acting transcended as vice principal Gupta and during the interview she recalled a moment she had with a fan of the film.

“I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy,” she recalled. “He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: ‘Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming.'”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?’ He was coming up to me doing that line.”

It was in November 2022 that Disney confirmed Aadrita Mukerji and Debra Martin Chase were working on a third installment of The Princess Diaries saga with Anne Hathaway reportedly attached to return. Earlier this year, Hathaway asked fans to be patient about the development of the film.

“We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating,” she told People. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

Relive Oh’s performance in The Princess Diaries in the video posted below.