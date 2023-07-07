San Sebastián Official Selection: Cristi Puiu’s ‘MMXX’ Among Titles Set To Debut In Competition 

The San Sebastián Film Festival has revealed the Official Selection for its latest edition, which is due to unfold from September 22 — 30.

The festival, which is celebrating its 71st edition, will screen Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu’s latest film MMXX in competition. The festival describes the pic as a story that captures the “wanderings of a bunch of errant souls stuck at the crossroads of history.”

Belgian filmmaker Joachim Lafosse returns to San Sebastian this year with his tenth full-length film, A Silence, a drama starring Emmanuelle Devos and Daniel Auteuil. In 2015, he won the fest’s Silver Shell for Best Director for The White Knights, and two of his films have screened in the Perlak sidebar: After Love (2016) and The Restless (2021).

American filmmaker Raven Jackson will enter Competition with her debut film, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt. The festival described the pic as “a lyrical exploration of the life of a woman in Mississippi.” The film screened this year in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance.

Elsewhere, Argentinian filmmaker Martín Rejtman will enter the Official Selection for the first time with The Practice, a comedy starring actor Esteban Bigliardi as a yoga teacher in a marital crisis. Rejtman has frequently screened projects at San Seb, including Silvia Prieto (1999), which was in the Made in Spanish section, The Magic Gloves (2004) and Two Shots Fired (2014) in Horizontes Latinos, and the short film Shakti (2019). In 2020, his project Riders won the Eurimages Development Co-production Award at the Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum.

Check out the full selection below:

ALL DIRT ROADS TASTE OF SALT

RAVEN JACKSON (USA)

Country(ies) of production: USA

Cast: Charleen McClure, Reginald Helms, Jr., Moses Ingram, Zainab Jah, Sheila Atim, Chris Chalk

A lyrical, decades-spanning exploration across a woman’s life in Mississippi, the feature debut from award-winning poet, photographer and filmmaker Raven Jackson is a haunting and richly layered portrait, a beautiful ode to the generations of people and places that shape us.

EX-HUSBANDS

NOAH PRITZKER (USA)

Country(ies) of production: USA

Cast: Griffin Dunne, James Norton, Miles Heizer, Rosanna Arquette, Eisa Davis

Peter’s parents divorced after 65 years, his wife left him after 35, and his sons, Nick and Mickey, are off leading their own lives. When Peter flies to Tulum, crashing Nick’s bachelor party hosted by Mickey, he realizes he’s not the only one in crisis.

LA PRÁCTICA / THE PRACTICE

MARTÍN REJTMAN (ARGENTINA)

Country(ies) of production: Argentina – Chile – Portugal

Cast: Esteban Bigliardi, Mirta Busnelli, Manuela Oyarzún, Camila Hirane, Gabriel Cañas

Gustavo and Vanessa separate and have to revise their projects together. Both are yoga teachers. Gustavo is Argentinian, Vanessa is Chilean. The trip to India is cancelled.Vanessa takes the apartment and leaves the studio they shared, leaving Gustavo homeless. As a result of the accumulated stress, Gustavo injures his knee and replaces yoga: first with quadriceps exercises and then with the gym. But gradually he gets his life back on track and starts practising again.​

L’ÎLE ROUGE / RED ISLAND

ROBIN CAMPILLO (MOROCCO)

Country(ies) of production: France – Belgium

Cast: Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Quim Gutiérrez

L’île rouge / The Red Island is set in Madagascar in the early 1970s, on one of the last air bases of the French army, where military families live the last throes of colonialism. Influenced by his reading of the intrepid comic book heroine Fantômette, ten-year-old Thomas sweeps with a curious glance what surrounds him, while the world gradually opens up to a different reality.

MMXX

CRISTI PUIU (ROMANIA)

Country(ies) of production: Romania

Cast: Bianca Cuculici, Laurențiu Bondarenco, Otilia Panaite, Florin Țibre, Igor Babiac, Roxana Ogrendil, Adelaida Perjoiu, Dorian Boguță, Dragoș Bucur, Marin Cumatrenco

Oana Pfifer, a young therapist, gradually slips into the net of the questionnaire she submits to her patient. Mihai, Oana’s brother, worrying about his birthday, is stuck in a story far bigger than what he can handle. Septimiu, Oana’s husband, concerned about his health, vaguely listens to a strange story his colleague was caught in a while ago. Narcis Patranescu, an organized crime detective, deals with an unsettling dark story while interrogating a young woman at a funeral.

PUAN

MARÍA ALCHÉ (ARGENTINA), BENJAMÍN NAISHTAT (ARGENTINA)

Country(ies) of production: Argentina – Italy – Germany – France -Brazil

Cast: Marcelo Subiotto, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Julieta Zylberberg, Alejandra Flechner, Mara Bestelli, Andrea Frigerio

Marcelo has devoted his life to teaching at the Faculty of Philosophy. When Professor Caselli, his mentor, dies unexpectedly, Marcelo expects to inherit the Department´s kingdom. However his plans turn upside down with the unexpected arrival of Rafael Sujarchuk, a charismatic and seductive colleague, whom returns from his pedestal in European universities to claim the philosophy Department for himself. Marcelo’s clumsy efforts to prove that he is the right candidate will trigger a hilarious philosophical duel, while his life -and the country- enter a spiral of chaos.

UN SILENCE / A SILENCE

JOACHIM LAFOSSE (BELGIUM)

Country(ies) of production: Belgium – France – Luxembourg

Cast: Daniel Auteuil, Emmanuelle Devos, Matthieu Galoux, Salomé Dewaels, Jeanne Cherhal

Astrid is the wife of an acclaimed lawyer. Silenced for 25 years, her family balance suddenly collapses when her children initiate their search for justice.