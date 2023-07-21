Samuel L. Jackson Claims Strange Film Editing May Have Cost Him Academy Award Consideration

Samuel L. Jackson believes that excessive editing ruined a performance that was worthy of Oscar consideration.

In a new Vulture profile, Jackson said he thought his performance in Joel Schumacher’s A Time to Kill would be a vehicle to lift him into Academy Award consideration.

That lasted until he saw the finished film.

“The things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar,” Jackson said. He was shocked about one deleted scene in particular. “Really, motherf—ers? You just took that shit from me?”

The scene in question was a hit with those who did see it.

“My first day working on that film, I did a speech in a room with an actor and the whole f—ing set was in tears when I finished,” Jackson recalled. “I was like, Okay. I’m on the right page.”

But, he said, “That s— is not in the movie! And I know why it’s not. Because it wasn’t my movie, and they weren’t trying to make me a star.”

That was one of the first times it happened to him. He claims he’s subsequently learned to understand the “why” of editing decisions.

“There are things that I’ve done in other movies where I said, ‘Wait a minute. Why did you take that moment out of the movie?’ Because the moment, in that movie, it’s bigger than the movie.”

While Jackson can forgive the excision of one A Time To Kill scene, others still rankle.

“When I kill those guys, I kill them because my daughter needs to know that those guys are not on the planet anymore and they will never hurt her again — that I will do anything to protect her,” Jackson said. “That’s how I played that character throughout. And there were specific things we shot, things I did to make sure that she understood that, but in the editing process, they got taken out.”

He continued, “It looked like I killed those dudes and then planned every move to make sure that I was going to get away with it. When I saw it, I was sitting there like, What the f—?”