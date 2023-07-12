Samara Weaving To Star In 20th Century Thriller ‘Eenie Meanie’ From Director Shawn Simmons

EXCLUSIVE: Samara Weaving is set to star in the 20th Century heist thriller Eenie Meanie, which Shawn Simmons is directing. Simmons also penned the script with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick producing. Sources tell Deadline the project will likely premiere on Hulu.

The film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Best known for her breakout role in the Searchlight cult hit Ready Or Not and the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, Weaving just wrapped production on Little Sky, Netflix’s first comedy pilot, on which she plays the lead. She also recently appeared in Paramount’s Scream VI, the latest installment of the horror franchise, and co-starred opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Searchlight’s Chevalier.

Weaving will be seen next in the comedic thriller Borderline, directed by Jimmy Warden and produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, as well as the action-horror film Azrael.

Simmons was the creator and showrunner on the critically-acclaimed show Wayne on Prime Video.

