Samantha Bee Extends ‘Your Favorite Woman’ Stage Show With New Dates

Samantha Bee is staying on tour.

The comedian has extended her Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education tour with 17 more dates.

This comes after she completed a 17-city run including sold-out dates at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC, The Newmark Theatre in Portland and NJ’s Victoria Theatre.

The fall leg kicks off at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT on September 21.

“In third grade, I was the self-appointed teacher of all matters related to baby making and body autonomy to the majority of my confused classmates,” said Bee. “Nothing has changed. I realize that we are all still confused. So now, instead of chasing my audience around a playground, I invite them to a theater to discuss everything that happens to our bodies from puberty to menopause and beyond. It’s a bloody good time.”

She joked that the tour is “like if a hot flash was a live show”.

“Before I started this tour, I considered launching my own feminist cult,” added Bee. “Now I can see that’s not practical. What IS practical is being in a theater together for an hour to scream laugh at the volcano of bullsh*t we all face.”

Bee will also be continuing her charitable partnership with Noise for Now to drive awareness to reproductive justice issues and resources throughout North America.

Your Favorite Woman is presented under Samantha Bee and Kristen Everman’s production banner, Swimsuit Competition, and produced by Kim Burdges.