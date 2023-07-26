Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ Eyes Thanksgiving Weekend Release

Amid all the noise about studios taking apart the fall and fourth-quarter release schedule over the SAG-AFTRA strike, here’s some good news: Amazon is taking its Emerald Fennell-directed movie Saltburn out on Black Friday, November 24, in New York and Los Angeles. Pic will expand December 1.

In the wake of releasing Ben Affleck’s Air in theaters over Easter (it opened to $20.2 million over five days stateside and made close to $90M worldwide), the streamer is going theatrical again, and that’s a big thing to applaud.

Amazon is excited about Fennell’s next big feature, which has a plot that’s under wraps (logline is it’s about an aristocratic family). The cast includes Jacob Elordi, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan and Richard E. Grant.

There’s speculation out there that Saltburn is heading to the Telluride Film Festival.

Fennell’s previous Mulligan-starring movie, Promising Young Woman, won the filmmaker the Original Screenplay Oscar in 2021 among five noms overall including Best Picture.