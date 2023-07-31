Sally Hawkins Returns To CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Sally Hawkins, the Golden Globe-winning British actress best known for roles in Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water and the Paddington franchise, has returned to Creative Artists Agency for representation.

Hawkins had previously been with CAA from January 2015 – December 2019, picking up U.S. representation again just recently after some time away. She will next be seen starring opposite Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet in Paul King’s Wonka, portraying the mother of the latter’s enigmatic chocolatier in the film out via Warner Bros December 15th.

Taking Hawkins’ accomplished career to new heights in 2017 was the romantic fantasy The Shape of Water, which had her playing Elisa, a custodian who falls in love with the amphibian creature being studied at her government laboratory. The role brought Hawkins her second nominations at both the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs, as well as noms at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

Notching her first Golden Globe nom and win for her performance in Mike Leigh’s Happy-Go-Lucky, Hawkins has also in recent years been seen starring in Craig Roberts’ golf dramedy The Phantom of the Open with Mark Rylance, Stephen Frears’ The Lost King with Steve Coogan, and Prime Video’s dark comedy series Mammals opposite James Corden.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts born in Dulwich, England, Hawkins has additionally performed on stage at the Royal Court Theatre, the Duke of York’s Theatre, and the Royal National Theatre, among other prestigious venues. She continues to be represented by Jodi Peikoff of Peikoff Mahan Law Office.