SAG-AFTRA Strike: The Film & TV Projects Impacted Overseas — Updating

If there was a GIF for the moment, it may be Michael Scott running around like a headless chicken screaming for everyone to “stay calm.”

“Madness,” one leading transatlantic agent messaged yesterday as it dawned that the historic SAG-AFTRA strike would likely be going ahead.

Indeed, contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP broke off last night and the guild’s national board will meet this morning U.S. time to formally approve the launch of a strike. As we reported, it will be the first actors’ strike since 1980 and the first time that actors and writers have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild. Picketing is set to begin Friday morning.

Deadline set out how Hollywood may be impacted by a SAG strike in late June and the impact on an international business already affected by the WGA strike will be significant – with a host of film and TV projects either having to pause or rejigger schedules. As we revealed in May, projects were already being delayed due to insurance concerns raised by the potential SAG strike.

UK actors union Equity told us today that it is preparing advice for its 50,000 members. The advice will be posted to its website later today. The expectation is that some international actors will strike in solidarity with their SAG counterparts. The highly-anticipated Oppenheimer red carpet is taking place later today in London but could be the last big premiere for a while.

Below is Deadline’s evolving list of film and TV projects based overseas which could be impacted by the latest strike. We know some productions such as Apple TV+’s Slow Horses shot SAG member scenes prior to the strike being called, and the situation remains fluid.

TV Shows

Olivia Cooke in ‘House Of The Dragon’ HBO

House of the Dragon: The second season of HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off features big names such as Paddy Considine and Matt Smith and is being filmed in the UK and Spain. If paused, this would be the highest-profile HBO shoot and one of the highest-profile global shoots to go down.

The Palace: Another HBO show currently filming in Austria and the UK, The Palace features Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Andrea Riseborough, and comes from Succession duo Will Tracy and Frank Rich and The Queen director Stephen Frears.

Day of the Jackal: Sky and Peacock’s big-budget Frederick Forsyth remake stars Eddie Redmayne in the lead role and is shooting in London, Budapest, Croatia and Austria.

Industry: The third season of the BBC/HBO finance hit features U.S. actors Myha’la Herrold and Ken Leung in key roles.

Myha’la Herrold in ‘Industry’. Image: Bad Wolf/HBO,Simon Ridgeway

Bad Sisters: Creator Sharon Horgan has carried on writing the BAFTA-winning smash through the writers strike (although she has paused American projects) and Season 2 is set to film in Ireland. It stars the likes of Horgan, Claes Bang and Anne-Marie Duff.

Doctor Who: The first ever season of the BBC sci-fi smash that is being co-produced for Disney is about to film, starring new doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Andor: Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars drama shot the majority of season 1 at Pinewood Studios. Starring U.S. actors Kyle Soller and Adria Arjona, creator Tony Gilroy yesterday told Deadline SAG-AFTRA and the WGA “are trying to preserve our industry” as he criticized the AMPTP’s negotiating tactics.

Alien: FX’s small screen remake of the celebrated franchise from Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is currently in pre-production in Thailand.

The White Lotus: The highly-anticipated third season of Mike White’s critical darling, which is shifting filming to Thailand, is on pause due to the writers strike. U.S. actors to have featured in Seasons 1 and 2 include Jennifer Coolidge and Sydney Sweeney.

Emily in Paris: As with White Lotus, Season 4 of Netflix’s Lily Collins-starring French sensation has already been pushed back due to the writers strike.

Movies

Rami Malek. Image: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Paddington in Peru: The long-awaited threequel following the adventures of everyone’s favorite bear is due to start production on July 24. Latest pic will star American actress Rachel Zegler, along with Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Emily Mortimer.

Amateur: Slow Horses director James Hawes’ pic has been shooting in the UK and stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek, who is also producing. We have been told the movie has paused as of today.

Gladiator 2: The highly-anticiapated Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal-starrer is one of the biggest shoots currently outisde the U.S. and has been filming in Morocco.

The Radleys: The Damian Lewis-starrer was first revealed by Deadline in June and follows a seemingly ordinary family with a dark secret: they are vampires. Strike action will likely hamper the pic.

Mortal Kombat 2: Martial arts sequel featuring Karl Urban, Hiroyuki Sanada, Damon Herriman and Martyn Ford has been rolling cameras in Australia.

Heads of State: Plot details for the Amazon Studios’ pic have been kept under wraps but the project has been shooting in London and stars Idris Elba alongside John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Jon Chu ID PR; Playbill

Wicked: One of the largest productions shooting in the UK right now is Universal and Jon M. Chu’s remake starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh. The project was being mounted at Sky Studios Elstree and would be a big casualty of any SAG walk-out.

Beetlejuice 2: Starring Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Michael Keaton, this pic is a follow up to Burton’s 1988 cult hit about a ghost recruited to help haunt a house.

Speak No Evil: Horror experts Blumhouse have also mounted their latest production, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis in the UK. The remake of the 2022 Danish production follows a family invited to spend a weekend in an idyllic country house, which goes from a dream vacation to a psychological nightmare.

Additional reporting by Jesse Whittock, Zac Ntim and Jake Kanter.