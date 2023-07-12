Teamsters, IATSE, Writers Guild & DGA Express Solidarity With SAG-AFTRA

In a joint statement today, unions IATSE, Teamsters, the DGA, and the WGA East and West extended “unwavering support and solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA in the ongoing contract negotiations with producers.

The full text is below:

As the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) continues negotiating for a contract that respects their indispensable role in America’s motion picture and television industry from the studios, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Teamsters, Hollywood Basic Crafts (Hollywood Basic Crafts (Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40, LiUNA! Local 724, OPCMIA Local 755 and UA Local 78), the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE), and the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) extend our unwavering support and solidarity.

Hollywood must be a place where every worker, on-screen and off, is treated according to the value their skills and talents command. While the studios have collective worth of trillions of dollars, billions of viewers globally, and sky-high profits, this fight is not about actors against the studios, but rather about workers across all crafts and departments in the industry standing together to prevent mega-corporations from eroding the conditions we fought decades to achieve.

We recognize the actors have taken the step of voting in favor of strike authorization, arming SAG-AFTRA leadership with the authority to call a strike if the studios do not address performers’ unique priorities. As their current agreement is set to expire on July 12, 2023, we call on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to immediately acknowledge the contributions of performers and negotiate a suitable contract with their union.

We will reiterate: Together, our solidarity is not to be underestimated. The Hollywood Unions and Guilds stand more united than ever.

In solidarity,

Matthew D. Loeb

International President, IATSE

Lindsay Dougherty

Motion Picture Division Director & Western Region Vice President, Teamsters Hollywood Basic Crafts, Chairperson

Michael Winship

President, Writers Guild of America, East

Meredith Stiehm

President, Writers Guild of America West

Lesli Linka Glatter

President, Directors Guild of America



