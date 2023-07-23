Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Rapper YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Declared A Mistrial

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Fueling Massive $300M+ U.S. BO Weekend, $511M+ Global; Greta Gerwig Sets Record
Read the full story

SAG-AFTRA Making Moves To Enlist More Online Content Creators – Report

Duncan Crabtree Ireland SAG AFTRA
SAG-AFTRA

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator, told the Washington Post that the guild is working to use the strike to recruit more online creators into its ranks.

Crabtree-Ireland said the move to attract the creators is being done for this walkout and potential future labor disputes with technology companies, including Apple and Amazon, which straddle traditional entertainment and the creator economy.

SAG-AFTRA first allowed creators to join in 2021 through what was called the “influencer agreement.”

The union recently told creators that they should reject any work promoting “struck” companies or content. Any nonunion influencers who work during the strike for a targeted company will not be admitted as members later on, it added.

The WaPo story indicated It’s unclear how many influencers have joined the union so far.

“The talent and skill that’s required to be successful as a content creator is greater than ever,” Crabtree-Ireland said in an interview. “Whether people are consuming content in more traditional forms or in newer formats, the key is that unique element of human creativity. Each [creative] is doing something special, whether it’s distributed by YouTube, TikTok, Reels or in a movie.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad