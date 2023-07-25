SAG-AFTRA To Hold Massive, Star-Studded Rally In Times Square On Tuesday Morning

Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA members and supporters in NYC

SAG-AFTRA will hold a mass rally in Times Square on Tuesday morning. It’s expected to be the biggest rally in NYC since the strike began on July 14. Celebs scheduled to attend the “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” rally include Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Christian Slater, Lauren Ambrose, Christine Baranski, Matt Bomer, Tituss Burgess, Liza Colón-Zayas, Gregory Diaz, Jennifer Ehle, Nancy Giles, Danai Gurrira, Jill Hennessy, Marin Hinkle, Stephen Lang, Arian Moayed, Wendell Pierce, Corey Stoll and Merritt Wever.

“SAG-AFTRA is fighting to ensure its members receive their fair share of streaming revenues, increased compensation to keep pace with inflation, and an agreement that will give actors informed consent and fair pay when A.I. creates digital replicas of their performance, voice, and likeness,” the guild said in a statement.

Also attending will be SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland; Secretary-Treasurer Joely Fisher; New York President Ezra Knight, and Executive Director New York Local, Labor Policy and International Affairs Rebecca Damon.

State and local labor leaders who will be on hand include WGA East Executive Director Lowell Peterson; New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento, and NYC Central Labor Council President Vincent Alvarez.