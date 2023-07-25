SAG-AFTRA Foundation Updates Members On Emergency Assistance Program, Confirms 7-Figure Donation By Dwayne Johnson

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance on Monday updated members about the organization’s Emergency Assistance Program, its charity funded by donations.

Vance’s update came the same day it was revealed Dwayne Johnson made a seven-figure donation to the program. “Thank you @TheRock for your extraordinary generosity and historic donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation,” the group said in a message posted on Twitter. “You’re helping thousands of

@sagaftra actors and families in urgent need, and taking the lead for others to follow! We appreciate you!!!”

The program, available to SAG-AFTRA members impacted by the work stoppage and in urgent need, also includes job training and development “that we will continue to provide throughout the strike and beyond,” Vance said today in a “Fireside Chat” posted on the foundation’s social channels (watch the video above).

Vance warned that the number of applicants “will inevitably be significant” as the guild’s strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers enters its second week. “We are prioritizing … members who are directly impacted by the work stoppage and unable to pay essentials like rent, food and utilities.

“We’re asking members who are able to cover there short-term basic living expenses to hold the line in applying until the find themselves in need of emergency assistance.”

Variety first reported the Johnson donation, which for now is not reflected in the counter total on the SAG-AFTRA Foundation YouTube page. That tally currently sits at $16,310.

For more info on the program, click here. To donate, click here.

David Robb contributed to this report