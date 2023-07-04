‘White Lotus’ Actress Sabrina Impacciatore Set For Sky’s ‘Call My Agent — Italia’ Season 2

The White Lotus actress Sabrina Impacciatore is set for Call My Agent‘s second season on Sky Italia.

She will join the likes of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Claud Santamaria in the Sky Original, which is from Sky Studios and Palomar and follows a group of agents trying to keep their demanding clients in work and under control.

Impacciatore was one of several breakout stars from the most recent season of HBO’s The White Lotus, which was set in an Italian hotel.

Season one of Call My Agent – Italia launched on the Sky pay-TV platform in January and starred the likes of Paolo Sorrentino.

The original Call My Agent was from France’s Mediawan, which counts Palomar among its production companies. It ran on Netflix and was known as Dix Pour Cent.

It was announced as part of a 28-title strong slate launched to celebrate Sky Italia’s 20th anniversary. These include four-drama Crome drama Piedone from Salvatore Esposito (Gomorra – The Series), true crime drama La Mala (working title) based on a doc series of the same name and M. Il Figlio Del Secolo (The Son of the Century), based on the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Antonio Scurati about the birth of Italian fascism.

Sky Italia’s German counterpart, Sky Deutschland, is stopping original productions amid rumors it is to be sold.