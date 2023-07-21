Ryan Reynolds To Co-Produce Nacelle’s ‘Biker Mice From Mars’ Animated Series 

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds and his company, Maximum Effort, have joined Nacelle’s Biker Mice from Mars animated series, a new iteration of the cult classic series. Nacelle plans to co-produce with Maximum Effort and Fubo.

“Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars,” said Reynolds. “Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle.”

The Biker Mice From Mars story: on the planet Mars, there existed a race of anthropomorphic mice who enjoyed motorsports and had a very similar culture and society to that of human beings. Eventually, they were all but wiped out by the Plutarkians, an alien race of obese, foul-smelling, worm-eating, fish-like humanoids who plunder other planets for their natural resources.

Three survivors: Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, manage to find a spaceship and escape the Plutarkian takeover. They soon find themselves crash-landing on Earth in Chicago. Along with a charming female mechanic named Charlene “Charley” Davidson, the Biker Mice must defend Earth and defeat the villainous Plutarkians in an attempt to finally return to their homeland of Mars.

The new version of Biker Mice from Mars comes 27 years after the original animated series, created by Rick Ungar, aired its final episode. Nacelle Company obtained the rights to the Biker Mice from Mars property and rolled out a new toyline featuring the characters earlier this year.

The pilot will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as EP alongside Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman, for Nacelle Company. Maximum Effort’s George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Patrick Gooing, and Ryan Reynolds will serve as EPs alongside Fubo’s David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth.

Biker Mice From Mars will be the first animated series on the Maximum Effort Channel, which is home to original and classic TV and movies. The show’s premiere date is to be announced.

Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

Nacelle, founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, is a scripted and unscripted production, podcasting, publishing, records, distribution, development, management toys, and consumer product company. The company has produced Netflix’s Emmy award-winning docuseries, Down To Earth with Zac Efron, and the NAACP Image award-nominated Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History, as well as Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, Behind The Attraction on Disney+, Sony’s Mad About You, Icons Unearthed on Vice, All The Way Black for BET+ History’s Grant, Amazon’s A Toy Store Near You, and History’s Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek.

Denise Petski contributed to this report.