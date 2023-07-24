Ryan Reynolds Bringing Back ‘ALF’ On His Maximum Effort Channel

ALF is making a comeback. Ryan Reynolds is reviving the classic TV show that ran from 1986-1990 through sponsored segments as part of a deal with Fubo and his Maximum Effort. It will premiere on Maximum Effort this Saturday, July 29 in the channel’s first series of “Maximum Moments” with ALF creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios, along with sponsored content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN, and Ring featuring ALF himself.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” said Reynolds, Maximum Effort co-founder. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

The marathon will feature episodes of ALF, whose lead infamously loves to eat cats, along with Maximum Effort Channel’s original Podcats: The Pawdcast.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Maximum Effort, ALF creator Paul Fusco, and Fubo on this creative endeavor focusing on new ALF content,” said Shout! Studios SVP of Marketing and Product Management Michael Ribas. “As we look for fresh ways to engage and reach a global audience of ALF lovers, Maximum Effort Channel is a perfect partner. We are excited to be part of this community.”

ALF aired on NBC from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. The title character ALF (acronym for Alien Life Form), but whose real name is Gordon Shumway, crash-lands in the garage of the suburban middle-class Tanner family. The series starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory. ALF was performed by puppeteer Fusco, who co-created the show with Tom Patchett.