‘Ruthless’ Star Melissa L. Williams Signs With CGEM Talent

Melissa L Williams
Antwon Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa L. Williams, star of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, has signed with CGEM Talent for management in all areas.

Williams drew praise for her role as Ruth Truesdale on Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET, which recently wrapped a fourth season. Her performance to her starring role in The Oval spinoff Ruthless on BET+, where she reprises her Ruth Truesdale character. Ruthless revolves around Ruth (Williams), who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

Williams previously had guest starring roles on The Game, If Loving You Is Wrong and Rosewood.

