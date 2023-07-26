Rudy Giuliani Concedes That Statements He Made About Georgia Election Workers Were False

Rudy Giuliani has conceded that statements he made about two Georgia election workers and their role in the 2020 presidential election were false and defamatory.

In a filing in D.C. federal court, Giuliani signed a stipulation in which he acknowledged that the statements he made “carry meaning that is defamatory per se” and that “such actionable statements were false.”

Giuliani is a defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the election workers that the former New York mayor had accused of manipulating votes. Freeman and Moss appeared last year before the January 6th Committee and described the harassment and threats they faced amid the accusations.

The concession was made “solely for the purposes of this litigation,” and the filing stated that Giuliani “is desirous to avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes.” Giuliani also continues to contest whether Freeman and Moss suffered any damages.

The filing was part of Giuliani’s response to Freeman and Moss’s attorney motion to sanction him for failure to preserve electronic evidence. His team characterized Giuliani’s concession as a legal move, writing that while “Giuliani does not admit to Plaintiffs’ allegations, he—for purposes of this litigation only—does not contest the factual allegations. Thus, Plaintiffs do not need any additional discovery or sanctions regarding striking Giuliani’s answer based on his concession of facts establishing liability.”

Herring Networks, the parent company of One America News Network, was named as another defendant in the case, but reached a settlement with Freeman and Moss last year. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. According to the Associated Press, OAN then tweeted out a clip from a broadcast in which the network said that Georgia officials “have concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud by election workers who counted ballots at the State Farm Arena in November 2020. The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm Arena on election night.”