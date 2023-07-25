Ron Sexton Dies: Standup Comedian And Voice Of Donnie Baker On ‘The Bob & Tom Show’ Was 52

Comedian Ron Sexton, who was best known as the voice of Donnie Baker on the long-running, syndicated The Bob & Tom Show, died Friday in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, according to posts from his family and the show’s stars. He was 52.

The Bob & Tom Show is a syndicated radio program established by Bob Kevoian and Tom Griswold at radio station WFBQ in Indianapolis in 1983, which has been syndicated nationally for decades and focuses on comedy and talk, describing itself as “a mash-up of news, sports, conversation, and interviews.”

Sexton was the voice behind the redneck character Donnie Baker. He regularly made topical calls to the show to relate anecdotes involving a good friend who had a semi-relevant experience, usually ending in a punch-line and/or a tagline like, “I swear to God” or “Look it up…” or “it’s state law.”

Sexton was also a touring comedian with dozens of dates set up through the end of the year, mostly in the Northeast and South.

Here is his family’s statement, posted to Facebook:

It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.

Tracey, Eric, Abigail, Alex, and Aliah

Jim and Ila

Fellow comedian Theo Von replied in the comments on FB, “Thinking of your family and praying for their peace today Ron. Thanks for making us all laugh.”

Griswold, the titular Tom in The Bob & Tom Show, posted the following on the show’s website:

We are sad to confirm that Ron Sexton, longtime member of the ensemble cast of “The Bob & Tom Show”, died Friday in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show. Ron was known by millions of listeners of “The Bob & Tom Show” for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air – including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations. Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude.