Robert Irvine On ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Cancellation At Food Network: “They Have A Different Idea Of What Viewers Want”

Robert Irvine is weighing in on the motives Food Network had for canceling his show Restaurant: Impossible which ran on the cable net for 22 seasons.

“I’m old news and although the show is a GREAT show that helps small business and families / communities it’s not a show that they believe fits into who or what they want or the younger viewers like,” Irvine tweeted a fan. “I really have no idea, all I know is j will come to [the] to help all those in need regardless.”

When a fan suggested fans should rally together to start a petition so Food Network could see there’s still interest in the show, Irvine replied, “I don’t think any amount of fans telling Foodnetwork to bring it back will do anything.. to change their mind.”

He continued, “They have a different idea of what the viewers want and @Rest_Imposs isn’t in that .. so we will move on and see what happens next .. when i know i will let you know lol.”

Restaurant: Impossible saw Irvine visiting small business owners struggling with their restaurants. Irvine came in with a whole team and helped them redesign their place as well as giving them tips on how to run their business more efficiently.

Another fan pointed out that their younger son was an avid watcher of the show with Irvine adding, “Paula thank you and your family for watching , as i said i have no idea why it has stopped but .. there is a reason for everything and who knows wink wink what’s next lol.”

Irvine agreed with a fan that most of the shows on Food Network are game shows and liked that Restaurant: Impossible had “real life issues where people needed some help.”

“Yes you are correct , most shows are that way .. quick easy and can put them in a studio and knock out many shows in a day which makes them cheaper and easier to do .. but our show was just as cheap,” Irvine added.

Season 22 of Restaurant: Impossible aired earlier this year with the last episode airing on April 6. It’s worth noting that the show had previously taken a three-year hiatus and Food Network eventually brought it back. In addition, Irvine hinted that he is “working on other things” and advised fans to “stay tuned.”

See Irvine’s tweets below.

