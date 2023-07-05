Riz Ahmed To Be Feted By Locarno; Swiss Summer Fest Unveils Full Line-Up With Competition Slots For Quentin Dupieux, Lav Diaz & Sofia Exarchou

UK star Riz Ahmed will be feted with a career achievement award at the upcoming 76th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, running August 2 and 12.

The Sound Of Metal actor will be presented with the Excellence Award Davide Campari at the opening night ceremony on the festival’s landmark Piazza Grande open-air cinema.

The ceremony will premiere Yann Mounir Demange’s semi-autobiographical short film Dammi, in which Ahmed participated alongside Isabelle Adjani, Souheila Yacoub, Sandor Funtek and Suzy Bemba.

The tribute will also screen Bassam Tariq’s 2020 rapper drama Mughal Mowgli, which Ahmed starred in and also produced and co-wrote, as part of it program.

Locarno announced the tribute during its announcement on Wednesday of its full 2023 line-up.

French directorial duo Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel’s The Falling Star will open the festival as part of the Piazza Grande program, which also features Justine Triet’s 2023 Cannes d’Or Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Ken Loach’s Palme d’Or contender The Old Oak and the world premiere of Luc Jacquet’s Antarctica Calling.

The festival’s main International Competition will showcase 17 films this year, 16 of them world premieres.

Golden Leopard contenders include French director Quentin Dupieux’s secretly-shot film Yannick, which will be released simultaneously in France; Filipino director Lav Diaz’s Essential Truths Of The Lake and Greek director Sofia Exarchou’s Animal, her second film after San Sebastian New Directors Award winner Park.

Another 15 titles by emerging directors will play in the festival’s Filmmakers of The Present Competition (Concorso Cineasti del presente), including Singaporean filmmaker Nelson Yeo’s Dreaming And Dying, U.S. director Lucy Kerr’s Family Portrait and Mexican director Mauricio Calderón Rico’s Todos Los Incendios.

Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said the selection offered a dialogue-provoking snap-shot of the world today.



“While recent events certainly do not leave much room for optimism, cinema helps us to imagine – literally “put into images” – a possibility of the world,” he said, in a written statement on the selection.

“For this reason, while being aware of the historical moment in which our work has plunged, we have searched and looked in many directions, trying to grasp the meaning of a present that, despite everything, offers itself rich and exciting. A moment that we have attempted to grasp and recount by dialoguing with the films we have selected.”

International Competition Titles

Animal

Dir. Sofia Exarchou

Greece/Austria/Romania/Cyprus/Bulgaria

World premiere

Baan (Home) (Portugal)

Dir. Leonor Teles

Portugal

World premiere, First Feature

El Auge Del Humano 3

Dir. Eduardo Williams

Argentina/Portugal/Netherlands/Taiwan/Brazil/Hong Kong/Sri Lanka/ Peru)

World premiere

Essential Truths Of The Lake

Dir. Lav Diaz

Philippines/France/Portugal/Singapore/Italy/Switzerland/United Kingdom

World premiere

La Image Permanent (The Permanent Picture)

Dir. Laura Ferrés

France/Spain

World premiere, First Feature

Lousy Carter

Dir. Bob Byington

US

World premiere

Manga d’Terra (Switzerland/Portugal)

Dir.Basil Da Cunha

Switzerland/Portugal

World premiere

Mantagheye Bohrani (Critical Zone)

DirAli Ahmadzadeh

Iran/Germany

World premiere

Nähtamatu Võitlus (The Invisible Fight)

Dir. Rainer Sarnet

Estonia/Latvia/Greece/Finland

World premiere

Nuit Obscure – Au Revoir Ici, N’Importe Où

Dir. Sylvain George

France/Switzerland

World premiere

Nu Aștepta Prea Mult De La Sfârșitul Lumii (Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World)

Dir. Radu Jude

Romania/Luxembourg/France/Croatia

World premiere

Patagonia

Dir. Simone Bozzelli

Italy

World premiere, First Feature

Rossosperanza

Dir. Annarita Zambrano

Italy/France

World premiere

Stepne

Dir.Maryna Vroda

Ukraine/Germany/Poland/Slovakia

World premiere, First Feature

Sweet dreams

Dir. Ena Sendijarević

Netherlands/Sweden/Indonesia/Réunion – 2023

World premiere

The Vanishing Soldier

Dir.Dani Rosenberg

Israel

World premiere

Yannick

Dir. Quentin Dupieux

France

International premiere

Piazza Grande Line-up

Anatomy Of A Fall

Dir. Justine Triet

France

Antarctica Calling (Continent Magnétique)

Dir. Luc Jacquet

France

World premiere

Guardians of the Formula (Čuvari Formule)

Dir. Dragan Bjelogrlić

Serbia/Slovenia/Montenegro/North Macedonia

World premiere

Dammi

Dir. Yann Mounir Demange

France

World premiere

Falling Stars

Dir. Richard Karpala, Gabriel Bienczycki

US

World premiere, First Feature

The Falling Star

Dir. Fiona Gordon, Dominique Abel

France/Belgium

World premiere

The Beautiful Summer

Dir. Laura Luchetti

Italy

World premiere

City of Women (1980)

Dir. by Federico Fellini

Italy/France

La Paloma (1974)

Dir. Daniel Schmid

Switzerland/France

La Voie Royale

Dir. by Frédéric Mermoud

France/Switzerland

World premiere

Smugglers (Milsu)

Dir. RYOO Seung-wan

South Korea

European premiere

Filmmakers of The Present Competition

Camping du Lac

Dir. Eléonore Saintagnan

Belgium/France

World premiere, First Feature

Ein Schöner Ort

Dir. Katharina Huber

Germany

World premiere, First Feature

Excursion (Ekskurzija)

Dir. Una Gunjak

Bosnia-Herzegovina/Croatia/ Serbia/France/Norway/Qatar

World premiere, First Feature

Family Portrait

Dir. Lucy Kerr

USA

World premiere, First Feature

Dreaming & Dying (Hao Jiu Bu Jian)

Dir. Nelson Yeo

Singapore/Indonesia

World premiere, First Feature

La Morsure

Dir. Romain de Saint-Blanquat

France

World premiere, First Feature

Negu Hurbilak

Dir. Colectivo Negu

Spain

World premiere, First Feature

On The Go

Dir. María Gisèle Royo, Julia de Castro

Spain

World premiere, First Feature

Rapture (Rimdogittanga)

Dir. Dominic Sangma

India/China/Switzerland/Netherlands/Qatar

World premiere

Rivière

Dir. Hugues Hariche

Switzerland/France

World premiere, First Feature

Todos Los Incendios

Dir. Mauricio Calderón Rico

Mexico

World premiere, First Feature

Touched

Dir. Claudia Rorarius

Germany

World premiere

Und Dass Man Ohne Täuschung Zu Leben Vermag

Dir. Katharina Lüdin

Germany/Switzerland

World premiere, First Feature

Whispers Of Fire & Water

Dir. Lubdhak Chatterjee

India

World premiere, First Feature

West Border (Xi Du)

Dir. Yan Luo

ChinaWorld premiere, First Feature