Rick Froberg Dies: Guitarist For San Diego’s Drive Like Jehu Was 55

Rick Froberg, a singer, guitarist and visual artist who was part of several national acts, most notably Drive Like Jehu, died suddenly on Friday in San Diego. He was 55.

His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and bandmate John Reis, who wrote on Instagram that he “passed away suddenly last night from natural causes.”

“His art made life better,” Reis wrote. “The only thing he loved more than art and rock and roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Drive Like Jehu signed to Interscope Records in the early 1990s, the group was an indie rock stalwart in an era where that genre blossomed.

Froberg was part of several bands in his career, including Pitchfork, Hot Snakes and Obits.

In addition to music, Froberg was an illustrator who designed album covers for his bands, as well as for Rocket from the Crypt, Sparta and others.

No information on survivors was immediately available.