Richard Curtis Announces ‘Christmas Actually’

Christmas Actually is coming to London.

Richard Curtis announced the news via a BBC interview this morning but stressed that the variety show, which is running from the 7 to 11 December at London’s Royal Festival Hall, is not a sequel to his hit rom-com Christmas pic Love Actually.

Christmas Actually will feature live music, performance, poetry and comedy, and will be in aid of Comic Relief, the high-profile charity that Curtis founded in 1985.

The celebrated writer-director will curate Christmas Actually and told the BBC audiences could expect it to be “noisy and emotional and full of surprises and jokes, with some proper celebrity sparkle”.

“I remember I didn’t always love the Christmas shows I took my children to, but I always took them to one,” Curtis added. “So we thought it would be fun to make a show for Christmas that really is fun for all the family.”

Curtis’ other credits include Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Yesterday. He is also making a Christmas animation for Netflix titled That Christmas, which is slated for release next year.