‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Resumes Filming To Pick Up Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marital Scandal

Another scandal has hit Bravo and this time it landed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Season 13 of the reality series had wrapped up but news broke that star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were separating after 27 years of marriage.

Deadline has learned that filming for the show has resumed and cameras will pick up reactions from Richards and some of the housewives, reminiscent of what happened with Vanderpump Rules after “Scandoval” broke out.

Richards and Umansky have acknowledged they’ve had a “rough year” in their marriage and assured fans they were not divorcing.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” read the statement shared on Richards and Umansky’s Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The statement continued, “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

It’s understood that Richards had addressed rumors about her marriage to Umansky during the regular season denying all the allegations.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is expected to start airing before the end of the year on Bravo.