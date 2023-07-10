Reneé Rapp To Exit Max’s ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’

EXCLUSIVE: Things are changing at Essex College.

Reneé Rapp is leaving Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. Rapp stars as Leighton, a freshman and wealthy legacy student from New York who is trying to live up to her mother’s high expectations. It marked her television debut.

Deadline understands that Rapp will appear in a handful of episodes of season three of the show, which was renewed in December, but will not be a series regular and will depart the show after those episodes.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates in their first year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season 2 picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges that were thrown their way at the end of Season 1, while also facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series, which comes from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, has been one of the streamer’s top performing originals.

It also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott with Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert also featuring as series regulars.

Rapp, who signed with WME last November, also has a burgeoning music career. Last year, she signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone. She also made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019.

