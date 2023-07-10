Reneé Rapp Reflects On ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Ahead Of Departure: “Playing Leighton Has Changed My Life”

Reneé Rapp is reflecting on The Sex Lives of College Girls as she prepares to bid farewell to the series, which was her television debut.

Deadline broke the news Monday that Rapp would be departing the Max series, appearing in only a handful of Season 3 episodes. As a series regular in the first two seasons, Rapp played Leighton, a freshman and wealthy legacy student from New York who is trying to live up to her mother’s high expectations.

As fans reacted to the surprising news, the actress shared a post on social media crediting the series with introducing her to “some of my favorite people.” She also thanked co-creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble for the role.

“A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life,” she continued. “I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation, but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that b*tch more than you know.”

Rapp ended her statement by teasing that she’s “so excited” for Season 3 and “can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates in their first year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season 2 picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges that were thrown their way at the end of Season 1, while also facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series, which comes from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, has been one of the streamer’s top performing originals. It also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott with Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert also featuring as series regulars.

Rapp, who signed with WME last November, also has a burgeoning music career. Last year, she signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone. She also made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019.

Rapp is repped by WME, Adam Mersel of Immersive Management, Lisa Socransky Austin, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.