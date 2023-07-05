Rebecca Ferguson Says ‘Dune’ Is “Nothing” Compared To ‘Part Two’: “It’s Unreal”

Rebecca Ferguson is teasing Dune: Part Two and saying the sequel surpasses the first film.

“I’m smiling so much right now. It’s so f***ing good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denny [Villeneuve] and I love Greig and I love the team,” Ferguson told Collider in an interview. “But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it’s all great. It’s f***ing nothing compared to number two. Number two, it’s like a f***ing gut punch. It’s unreal.”

She continued, “I haven’t seen the film. I’ve read the script. I’ve seen the footage. I’ve come onto set when I’m not filming, which by the way I don’t do because I’m too busy, tired, and I don’t really care. I’m done. I wanted to see the setups. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It’s unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West’s] costumes, what Austin’s bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it’s unreal.”

Ferguson will reprise her role of Lady Jessica, mother of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. The sequel to the Denis Villeneuve film based on the Frank Herbert novel will introduce new characters played by Butler and Walken, something that has Ferguson excited.

“Their characters are huge and important, and they are emperors, and they are princesses, and they are brutal killers, and they are gory,” she added. “They are fully and utterly needed to make the spectacle that it is, and it’s the crème de la f***ing crème of actors. That’s what it brings.”

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3.