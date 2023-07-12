Ray Liotta Lands Posthumous Best Supporting Emmy Nom For Apple TV+ Miniseries ‘Black Bird’

In one of his final roles before he passed away last year at age 67, Ray Liotta’s turn in the Dennis Lehane-created Apple TV+ limited Black Bird has gotten the venerable Goodfellas star an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a limited or anthology series.

Liotta played Big Jim Keene, the former police officer who is devastated when his football hero son Jimmy (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to a decade in prison for drug dealing. Big Jim encourages his son to accept an FBI offer to go from a minimum security to maximum security prison so that he can bond with Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), who is suspected to be a serial killer who may have murdered 18 girls. Hall leads investigators just short of an acknowledgment of the crime and whereabout of the bodies, and young Keene is tasked with discovering the whereabouts of those bodies, or determining that Hall is a serial confessor rather than a murderer.

Liotta, best known for his work in films that include Goodfellas, Something Wild, Field of Dreams and Cop Land, died in his sleep of heart and respiratory ailments while shooting Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. But his work lives on.

