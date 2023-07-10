‘Rap Sh!t’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At Max; Watch Teaser

Max has set Thursday, August 10 for the Season 2 premiere of Issa Rae’s comedy series Rap Sh!t. The eight-episode second season will debut with two episodes on August 10, followed by one episode weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, September 21.

Max also released a teaser trailer of the upcoming season. You can watch it above.

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Cast also includes Jonica Booth as Chastity, RJ Cyler as Lamont, and Daniel Augustin as Maurice.

Rap Sh!t is created and executive produced by Rae for Hoorae. Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Jim Kleverweis.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.