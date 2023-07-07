‘Rap Sh!t’: Jacob Romero & Kyle Bary Join Season 2 Of Issa Rae’s Max Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Romero (Greenleaf) and Kyle Bary (Ginny & Georgia) have joined the Season 2 cast of Issa Rae’s Max series Rap Sh!t in key recurring roles.

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Romero will play Lord AK, a notable musician/rapper from Los Angeles who is headlining a U.S. tour.

Bary will portray Courtney Taylor, an up-and-coming rapper who opens for his friend, Lord AK.

Rap Sh!t is created and executive produced by Rae for Hoorae. Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Jim Kleverweis.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.

Bary is known for his role as young Zion Miller in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia. His other TV credits include the role of Quincy Dupont in Our Kind of People, and a guest-starring role in The Wonder Years, among others. He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CESD, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Romero played AJ in OWN’s Greenleaf and will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming live-action pirate adventure series One Piece. His other TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, All Rise and The Resident. He is repped by SDB Partners and attorney John Meigs.