Rainn Wilson Says He Was “Mostly Unhappy” While Filming ‘The Office’: “It Wasn’t Enough”

Rainn Wilson is opening up about his mental health during the years he was filming The Office.

The actor who gave life to Dwight Schrute throughout the nine seasons of the U.S. remake of the British sitcom created by Ricky Gervais was on the Bill Maher podcast Club Random where he revealed being on the show “wasn’t enough.”

“When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough,” Wilson said.

He added, “I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn’t enjoying it. I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?'”

Wilson noted that he “was making hundreds of thousands. I wanted millions, and I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough.”

The actor shared the spotlight with Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Steve Carrell, who’s fame also grew after starring on the NBC sitcom. Carrell starred in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Little Miss Sunshine, Knocked Up, Despicable Me, and Crazy, Stupid, Love, while portraying Michael Scott on TV. The actor would eventually leave the show after seven seasons to focus on his movie career.

Since the end of The Office, Wilson has been in films like Peep World, Cooties, The Boy, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Meg, Blackbird and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Wilson has also continued to make appearances on television shows like Backstrom, Star Trek: Discovery, Mom, Transparent, Utopia and Dark Winds.

Wilson is now the host of Peacok’s Rain Wilson and the Geography Bliss where he travels to different cities around the world searching for happiness.

Watch Wilson’s interview in the video posted below.