Rachel Bloom’s ‘Death, Let Me Do My Show’ Sets Fall Off Broadway Opening

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom will bring her one-woman musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show to Off Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre for a four-week engagement this fall.

Previews of the show, directed by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool), begin Wednesday, September 6, with opening night on Thursday, September 14.

Death, Let Me Do My Show comes to the Lortel after playing sold out engagements in London, Chicago, and Boston, among others. The show is described as “filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it’s 2019!”

“The best way to deal with the trauma we all experienced in 2020 is to forget about it and never discuss it again and that is what this show endeavors to do,” said Bloom in a statement.

The creative team for the Off Broadway production includes Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Aaron Copp (Lighting Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), Jerome Kurtenbach (Music Direction), and Kristin Isola (Costume Design). Producing is Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Bloom received five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her work on Crazy Ex- Girlfriend, winning one of each. She’ll be seen in an upcoming guest starring role in season two of the Max series Julia, and most recently co-starred in the Steve Levitan Hulu comedy series Reboot.

Bloom is represented by UTA, Sugar23, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.