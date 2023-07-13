‘Quiz Lady’ Premiere Date, First Look: Awkwafina & Sandra Oh Lead Previously Untitled 20th Comedy

20th Century Studios announced on Thursday that its previously untitled comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, now known as Quiz Lady, about a dysfunctional family and the game show which just might be the key to their salvation, will premiere on November 3rd exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

In the film also starring Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale and Will Ferrell, the brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister, Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

Veteran TV helmer Jessica Yu (This Is Us, In Treatment) directed the pic from a script by Jen D’Angelo (Totally Killer). Producers on the project included Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, D’Angelo, Awkwafina and Oh. Alex Brown and Erika Hampson served as exec producers. View the first stills from Quiz Show below.

Michele K Short

Michele K Short

Michele K Short