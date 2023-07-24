Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Stephen Curry On That Hole In One, Sprint Down The Fairway, And Continuously Being “Underrated” On The Basketball Court

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Fueling Massive $300M+ U.S. BO Weekend, $511M+ Global; Greta Gerwig Sets Record
Read the full story

Quentin Tarantino Supports Barbenheimer Double Feature & Was Spotted At Cinema Seeing ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’

Margot Robbie as Barbie, Quentin Tarantino and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer
Margot Robbie as Barbie, Quentin Tarantino and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. / Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Quentin Tarantino was another filmgoer at the cinema this weekend supporting the Barbenheimer double feature.

The Kill Bill director was spotted at the movie theater buying tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the big screen.

“In Westwood after seeing Oppenheimer, Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see Barbie,” Saul Gonzalez tweeted along with a photo of the filmmaker buying his movie ticket at the box office.

The Video Archives Podcast, the podcast hosted by Tarantino and Roger Avery, confirmed the duo’s outing to the cinema.

Related Stories

“Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies,” read the Twitter post.

Tom Cruise proposed the idea of making time to see both movies during its opening weekend, sharing photos of himself with tickets to see both films.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” he tweeted. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

The Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One star would later reveal his plan on how he was going about seeing Barbie and Oppenheimer during the same weekend.

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend,” he said per The Sydney Morning Herald. “Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday.”

Barbie and Oppenheimer have made movie fans go to theaters and the box office numbers are proof the double feature worked with both films grossing more than $511M worldwide and $235.5M in the U.S. alone.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad