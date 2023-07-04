Quentin Tarantino Shoots Down Hopes For ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

Quentin Tarantino is shooting down the rumors that he was working on Kill Bill: Volume 3.

Many Tarantino fans had hoped that the filmmaker would revisit the Kill Bill universe and cast Uma Thurman’s daughter Maya Hawke in the potential sequel. However, in a new interview, the director says a third installment of the martial arts film is not happening.

“I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s,” he said in an interview with DeMorgen striking down speculation about Thurman and Hawke teaming up in a Kill Bill follow-up.

Tarantino imposed a 10-film limit and his next film about the movie critic would be his last leaving no room for him to direct a Kill Bill sequel.

Back in 2022, Thurman talked about the potential of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happening.

“I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon,” she said during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show.

Tarantino had previously said he had talked to Thurman about possibly doing another sequel and using ideas that didn’t make the cut for the first two films.

Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green and was killed by Beatrix Kiddo in the film series, recently talked about why fans still want to see more of this story.

“I think the main draw is that people love Tarantino’s work,” she said in an interview with CBR. “He’s always got this weird quirkiness that surprises you, that intrigues you, [and] that makes you want more.”

Fox appeared in a music video with SZA where they recreated Kill Bill which fueled speculation that the singer would play her daughter in a potential sequel.

“I was like, ‘No, it’s just a song, and she loves Kill Bill,'” she added. “So I just think it’s the love of Tarantino and the magic of those films.”