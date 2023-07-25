‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Enters Netflix’s All-Time Most Popular List At No. 10

Dearest gentle readers, it’s a big day for the Bridgerton-verse!

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has officially been crowned one of Netflix’s most popular English-language TV series of all time. With 80.3M views to date, the prequel series now sits at No. 10, replacing The Watcher.

Since Netflix only releases viewership numbers for the Top 10 shows each week, it’s unclear how many views the series received during the week of July 17 to July 23 to push it over the edge. The series hasn’t appeared in the weekly Top 10 since June.

Queen Charlotte now joins both seasons of Bridgerton on the honor list (Season 1 sits at No. 4 while Season 2 is No. 8).

This was made possible after Netflix adjusted its viewership metrics in June. At the eleventh hour for Queen Charlotte, the streamer extended its measurement window from 28 days to 91 days, giving the series plenty of time to make it onto the Most Popular List after an incredibly impressive debut that had fallen just short of the honor. In fact, Queen Charlotte still has time to continue climbing the ranks with just under two weeks until the end of its 91-day premiere window.

In other TV news, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 jumped ahead of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 to take the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 for the week of July 17 to July 23. They were neck and neck though, each securing just about 4.6M views.

Returning favorites dominated the rest of the list with Season 3 of The Witcher (4.2M views), Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle (4.1M views), Survival of the Thickest (3.8M views), Fatal Seduction (3.2M views), and Quarterback (2.9M views). Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer was also there with 2.1M views.

The non-English film Bird Box Barcelona was actually Netflix’s most-watched title for the second week in a row with 19M views — far surpassing the audience for anything else on the streamer.

Once again, The-Outlaws took the No. 1 spot for English-language films with 12.1M views. Unknown: Cave of Bones debuted on the list at No. 2 with 6.5M views.

They Cloned Tyrone , the new film from writer/director Juel Taylor starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, debuted at No. 3 on the English Films List with 6.3M views. Also on the list were The Deepest Breath, Extraction 2 and Nimona.