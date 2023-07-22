‘Quantum Leap’: Melissa Roxburgh Revealed As Season 2 Premiere Guest Star In Comic-Con Footage

Fans of NBC’s Quantum Leap were treated to the first eight minutes of the Season 2 premiere during Saturday’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con — and were surprised to see some new faces.

The footage revealed several guest stars are going to appear in the first episode including Melissa Roxburgh.

Francois Arnaud (Midnight Texas), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) are also cast in the Season 2 premiere.

While the sneak peek will not be posted online ahead of the season’s October 4 premiere, Deadline can share some details about what audiences in the room saw. Warning: spoilers ahead!

The footage confirms that Raymond Lee’s Ben didn’t actually leap home in the finale of Season 1, as was suspected. Instead, he’s on a plane flying over Russia in 1978. He’s in the body of a man named Perez, with Roxburgh, Arnaud, Abrams, and Byrne. They are all in the middle of a mission to transport a mysterious crate to New Delhi.

Ben is cut off from Quantum Leap headquarters, so he really doesn’t have an option other than to move forward on his own. As he’s getting his bearings, the plane is shot down. It’s not clear what’s inside the crate, but whatever it is, this crew is seemingly willing to do anything to keep it safe.

As they survey the wreckage of the plane crash, they learn that the rest of the plane is about to explode. But Roxburgh’s character is determined to get the crate out — and risk her life to do so. They make it out just in time to avoid the blast. End scene.

Quantum Leap premiered last year to quite an eager audience. The reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi was a success for NBC and was renewed midway through its first season. Per the Season 1 logline: it’s “been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

In addition to Lee, Quantum Leap stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.