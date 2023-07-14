Prime Video Shares First Look At ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, ‘Reacher’ Return, ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’, Premiere Windows & More — Watch

Prime Video has released a sizzle reel of its lineup for the coming months, including a first look at Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, as well as looks at Season 2 of Reacher, The Boys spinoff Gen V, and more.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is Prime Video’s TV reboot of New Regency’s 2005 Doug Liman-directed action comedy film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The movie followed a bored married couple who are surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other. Plot details of the series reboot remain under wraps. It will premiere in November.

In the teaser, we also see sneak peeks of Season 2 of Reacher. From writer and showrunner Nick Santora, based on the novels by Lee Child, the series follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. It will premiere in December.

The Boys spinoff Gen V will premiere in September. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Fazekas executive produces with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

Other quick looks include Good Omens Season 2 and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, both of which premiere in July and The Wheel of Time Season 2, which premieres in September.

