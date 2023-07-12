Prime Video Lines Up ‘No Activity’ Remake As Part Of Latest Italian Originals Slate

Prime Video has unveiled has unveiled its latest slate of Italian original shows and films at a Presents event in Rome, including a remake of No Activity.

The streamer’s glitzy event revealed three new original scripted shows, two unscripted series and six movies, along with a number of returning shows. Among the scripted series is Antonia, the comedy-drama from Groenlandia and Fidelio we told you about earlier this morning in Europe.

Joining Antonia is another Groenlandia series, Niente da Segnalare, which is based on the Australian drama format No Activity. The six-episode series follows two criminals (Rocco Papaleo, Fabio Balsamo) waiting for an important shipment, two cops (Luca Zingaretti, Alessandro Tiberi) on stakeout ready to trigger a raid and two dispatch operators (Carla Signoris, Emanuela Fanelli) ready to send reinforcements. When the shipment doesn’t arrive, everyone is forced into an exhausting wait.

Valerio Vestoso is the director and Laura Grimaldi, Paolo Piccirillo, Stefano Di Santi and Pietro Seghetti are the writers. Amazon Studios and Banijay’s Groenlandia are making the show, which is based on Jungle Entertainment’s series for Paramount+. It’ll launch on Prime Video in 2024.

Gigolò per Caso will be a six-part comedy about a man who learns his difficult father is a gigolo and decides to follow him into the business after a crisis with his wife, discovering an unexpected version of himself in the process. Amazon Studios is co-producing with Lucky Red’s Mattia Guerra, Stefano Massenzi and Andrea Occhipinti. Eros Puglielli is directing and Daniela Delle Foglie and Tommaso Renzoni wrote the screenplay.

Pietro Sermonti and Christian De Sica lead an ensemble cast also including Ambra Angiolini, Frank Matano, Asia Argento, Claudio Gregori (Greg), Antonio Bannò, Francesco Bruni, Giorgia Arena, Marco Messeri, Sandra Milo and Stefania Sandrelli. The series will launch this year.

Romantic comedy series Sul Più Bello – La Serie comes from Eagle Pictures in collaboration with Prime Video, spun off from the 2020 Italian feature Sul Più Bello. It’s written by Roberto Proia and Francesca Marino. Francesca Marino is the director.

The series follows Marta, who decides she wants to take control of her life following a lung operation, and her friends. Ludovica Francesconi returns as Marta and Jozef Gjura, Gaja Masciale, Giancarlo Commare and Diego Giangrasso also star. The show will launch on Prime Video in Italy in 2024.

Scripted returners include Season 2 of movie industry-set drama Sono Lillo from Lucky Red in collaboration with Prime Video, Monterossi Season 2 from Palomar, in collaboration with Prime Video, and Me Contro Te: La Famiglia Reale Season 2, from Colorado Film Production, Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia and Me Contro Te and in collaboration with Prime Video.

Unscripted originals

Unscripted originals include an Italian remake of UK format Celebrity Karaoke Night titled Talenti Senza Vergogna. The format sees six contestants with secret passions for karaoke challenge each other to sing hits, Italian classics and international songs, with votes ultimately declaring a winner. Stand By Me is producing in collaboration with Prime Video. The original show is from Monkey in association with Universal International Studios and is licenced internationally by NBCUniversal Formats. The show will drop in the fall.

Amazing – Fabio de Luigi, from Fremantle Italy, follows actor and comedian de Luigi as he reluctantly finds himself in a luxury hotel starring in an event in front of an audience and featuring several famous friends. Alessio Muzi is directing and Giovanni Todescan is writing with Ugo Ripamonti, Paolo Cananzi, Fabio De Luigi, Leonardo Parata and Marco Curti. It launches worldwide this year.

Returning is comedy improv show Prova Prova Sa Sa from Endemol Shine Italy, which is based on Who’s Line is it Anyway?, the Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson format from the UK. The U.S. version currently runs on The CW.

On the movie front is Elf Me, a feature about Trip, an unconventional elf who works with Santa Claus, who meets a young boy bullied and his mother, who runs a failing toy making business. Trip helps them take a positive turn, only to find an entrepreneur puts a spoke in the wheels. Lillo Petrolo, Federico Ielapi, Anna Foglietta and Claudio Santamaria star. Gabriele Mainetti, Giovanni Gualdoni, Leonardo Ortolani and Marcello Cavalli wrote the subject and screenplay, with Tommaso Renzoni also serving as screenwriter. Elf Me is directed by YouNuts!, co-produced by Lucky Red, Goon Films, and Amazon Studios, and will be available on Prime Video worldwide this year.

Pensati Sexy follows a 30-year-old Maddalena, who is the black sheep of her very Catholic family with a terrible dating record. After a date goes wrong Maddalena decides she has to do everything to become sexy. She the meets a real-life porn star Valentina Nappi, who take her on a hilarious and tragicomic journey inside herself to discover her potential as a woman and as a writer. Directed by Michela Andreozzi, with Daniela Delle Foglie on the screenplay. Diana Del Bufalo, Raoul Bova, Alessandro Tiberi, Angela Finocchiaro, Jenny De Nucci, Fabrizio Colica and Valentina Nappi star. Fabula Pictures is producing and will be made exclusively on Prime Video worldwide in 2024.

Also on the slate are Il Migliore dei Mondi set in an alternate 2023 where technology stopped in the 1990s. Leone Film Grouo-owned Lotus Production is producing in association with Medusa Film and in collaboration with Prime Video.

Addio al Nubilato 2 stars Laura Chiatti, Antonia Liskova, Chiara Francini and Jun Ichikawa and follows a women who, after being dumped at the altar, turns her honeymoon into a journey of hope. Francesco Apolloni is the director, and the film produced in collaboration with Prime Video by Santo Versace and Gianluca Curti for Minerva Pictures and by Slovenian production company Staragara Productions.

Gli Addestratori is another from Lucky Red, while sequel Falla Girare 2 – Offline is from Fulvio and Federica Lucisano, and produced by Italian International Film and Vision Distribution in collaboration with Prime Video.

Elsewhere at the Prime Video Presents event, Amazon revealed Wildside’s heist drama series Everybody Loves Diamonds will launch on worldwide on October 13, while production on Season 2 of Cross Productions’ coming-of-age drama Prima is underway. Beta Film is handling International sales.

The shows include previously announced shows such as action drama Costiera, directed by Emmy winner Adam Bernstein; Season Four of reality thriller series Celebrity Hunted; and comedy shows such as LOL Talent Show: Chi fa Ridere è Dentro and LOL: Chi Ride è Fuori; and Citadel: Diana, the Italian chapter of the Citadel global franchise.

The event was attended by talent such as Christian De Sica, Pietro Sermonti, Eros Puglielli, Chiara Martegiani, Valerio Mastandrea and Chiara Malta.