Prime Video Italy Scripted Chief Talks Actors Strike, Local Talent & Shifting To A Mainstream Strategy — AVP Summit

Prime Video Italy’s scripted chief Davide Nardini took to the stage at the AVP Summit today and provided views on the actors strike, the streamer’s strategic shift towards mainstream audiences and local talent.

Should the labor action drag on for a significant period, Nardini said it is possible the actors strike in Hollywood could have the unintentional impact of opening up opportunities for international talent.

He stressed Amazon was not planning for such eventualities and that this is not part of the streamer’s international strategy. Instead, his team is geared towards providing context to Italian producers at the AVP Summit about potential outcomes.

“New projects will have the opportunity to gesticulate because the strike has imposed a stop and that entails gaps that could be filled by international productions of high quality,” he said. “It’s very complex and I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, Nardini addressed how Prime Video Italy has moved away from ordering scripted shows that target certain audiences and towards a more mainstream model.

“We’ve changed some editorial lines,” he said. “Many projects from this year will target a wider audience. In the past, we were more defined by the [program] brand and now we are trying to get to a wider audience. We’re always focusing on storytelling and that is quite clear to the people working with us, but we will implement projects for wider audiences with casts that are interesting to the larger public.”

Nardini also used the session to showcase several local originals. Delegates saw trailers for Fabula-produced Pensati Sexy, Christmas film Elf Me, Australian crime comedy remake No Activity and Citadel: Diana, the Italian leg of the Russo brothers’ ambitious global spy thriller series.

Nardini called Citadel “a great challenge at global level — an interesting challenge from our point of view but also for the audience.”

The franchise spans several series shot in local Amazon territories. The U.S. opener launched on April 28 and has been renewed for a second season. Along with the Italian version, there will be several other international series that complete a wider, global story.