Prime Video Adds French Culture Streamer France Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video will tomorrow add Gallic streaming service France Channel to its offer.

France Channel’s owners say the service provides the largest offer of French titles in the market, the majority of which will be available in the U.S. for the first time.

France Channel was founded and developed by French businessman, entrepreneur and entertainment exec Julien Verley, who has spent two decades in the media and television industry. He has had spells as Canal+’s CFO and France Televisions’ CEO for commercial activities.

His service champions and celebrates French lifestyle, history and culture. It will provide original series, films and documentaries in genres such as arts, travel, food and wine, French language, fashion, children’s programming and more.

Shows include daily series Demain Nous Appartient (Tomorrow is Ours), drama series such as Chefs and films including Dr. Knock. Each show will have English subtitles to encourage “U.S. viewers embark on a journey to discover and foster a deeper admiration for the traditions and heritage of France.”

The plan is to launch new content each week.

“We are very proud to be distributed on Amazon Prime Video Channels as it allows us to bring French Culture to the U.S.,” said Julien Verley, CEO and founder of France Channel. “Our assertion is that with the France Channel platform, many Americans will use it as an online discovery tool that serves as an alternative to physically traveling to France, but immersing oneself in the beauty of French cinema and lifestyle.”

Starting tomorrow, Prime Video will offer the service for $7.99 per month and a free seven-day free trial.