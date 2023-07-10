Prime Video Reveals Cast For New Drama Series Set During Mexico’s Catastrophic 1985 Earthquake

EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun on Cada Minuto Cuenta, a new Prime Video drama series set against the backdrop of Mexico’s catastrophic earthquake in 1985 that claimed the lives of at least 5k people. Osvaldo Benavides, Maya Zapata, Jesús Zavala and Antonio de la Vega will star in the production set to premiere in 2024.

From director, Jorge Michel Grau, Cada Minuto Cuenta narrates how, as a result of the terrible earthquake of 1985 In Mexico City, a doctor tied to his past, a journalist in search of fame, and a family in crisis will be forced to risk their lives in extreme situations to save themselves — alongside thousands of others who were buried. In their titanic rescue efforts, every minute becomes an opportunity to rewrite their own destiny.

Additional cast includes Miriam Balderas, Azalia Ortiz, Mónica Del Carmen, Gabriela Cartol, Luis Fernando Peña, Zamia Fandiño, Damayanti Quintanar, Daniel Martínez and Pamela Vargas.

Cada Minuto Cuenta is based on a script by Alfredo Félix-Díaz, Victoria Orvañanos, Natalia Quevedo, Alejandro Valenzuela, Jorge Michel Grau and Venancio Villalobos. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Traziende Films, with Juan Manuel Borbolla and Mónica Vargas serving as executive producers.

“Of all the dramatic stories we have experienced in Mexico in recent years, those related to the earthquakes are probably some of the most difficult to address,” said Alonso Aguilar Castillo, head of Original content for Mexico at Prime Video. “We are sure that Jorge Michel Grau and Traziende Films are the perfect team to produce a series that honors the true stories that inspired us, illuminating hope and not just the tragedy that Mexican society suffered.”

Added Juan Manuel Borbolla, executive producer and CEO of Traziende Films, “We are very excited to be able to tell this story hand-in-hand with Prime Video, using the latest virtual production technology that will allow us to show, in a unique way, the drama experienced by Mexicans during the earthquake. It is a profound and respectful narrative that honors the lives lost and saved.”

