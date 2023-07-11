Platform PR Hires Veteran Publicist Jennifer Curran, Launches Two New Divisions

EXCLUSIVE: Platform Public Relations on Tuesday announced its appointment of Jennifer Curran to the role of Vice President, Global Talent Relations & Strategy, as well as its launch of new divisions in Asia and Europe.

While continuing work with U.S.-based clients, EVP, Talent Relations Angela Mach will head up the Asia Global Business Division which includes Korean artists Ateez, The Boyz, The Rose and Soji Arai (Pachinko). Monica Cueto will serve as Director of the Madrid-based European branch with clients Pepe Barosso (Gran Turismo), Alex Pastrana (Elite) and Isis Valverde.

Launching her career at Summit Entertainment, where she worked on the Twilight franchise and more, Curran segued to the firm formerly known as Rogers & Cowan in 2014, focusing there on talent relations and awards strategy. The latter company afforded her the opportunity to work with the likes of Rob Lowe, Jeff Daniels, Riz Ahmed, Kelly Marie Tran, Jacob Elordi, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Levinson and Vince Vaughn. Notable projects with which she was involved included Room, Straight Outta Compton, Hacksaw Ridge, The Night Of, Game of Thrones and Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Founded by Siri Garber all the way back in 1998, Platform PR’s client roster also includes LaKeith Stanfield (Haunted Mansion), Jon Voight (Megalopolis), Calah Lane (Wonka), Charlie Barnett (The Acolyte), Ian Bohen (Yellowstone), Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Daisy Head (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), Tati Gabrielle (You), the Shazam! franchise’s Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel, Olly Sholotan (Bel-Air), Colin O’Brien (Dear Edward), That ’90s Show‘s Mace Coronel and Reyn Doi, Sebastian Chacon (Daisy Jones & The Six), Morgan Kohan (Sullivan’s Crossing), Yoson An (Mulan), Diego Tinoco (On My Block), Fivel Stewart (The Recruit) and brother Booboo Stewart (Good Trouble), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) and Holland Roden (Teen Wolf).

Amidst the company’s expansion into new territories, Jane Negline will remain President and Director of the Australia branch with clients including Danielle Cormack (Wentworth), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding), Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High), Isabel Lucas (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), Jordan Rodrigues (National Treasure), Peter Thurnwald (XO, Kitty), Sam Frost (Home & Away), Nicole da Silva (Wentworth), Belinda Bromilow (The Great), Rodger Corser (Doctor, Doctor) and Geraldine Hakewill (Wanted).